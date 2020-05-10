Stock futures rise to start the week as rally in equities continues

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open to start the week

The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.4 percent or 100 Dow points as of 3:30 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are each rising by 0.3 percent.

In the energy space, oil is trading lower. U.S. crude is down 43 cents at $24.30 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international benchmark is lower by 49 cents at $30.48.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei is higher by 1.1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng is jumping by 1.5 percent and China's Shanghai Composite was off 0.1 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE jumped 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.5 percent and France's CACadded 0.2 percent.

On Friday, U.S. stocks rose when an ugly monthly jobs report wasn't as bad as estimated., along with signs trade tensions between Washington and Beijing were easing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24331.32 +455.43 +1.91% SP500 S&P 500 2929.8 +48.61 +1.69% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9121.320669 +141.66 +1.58%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 455 points, or 1.9 percent, the S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.6 percent.

The monthly jobs report showed the coronavirus pandemic inflicted the biggest one-month blow to the jobs market on record. The unemployment rate shot up to 14.7 percent in April from 4.4 percent in March. Employers shed 20.5 million jobs. That is equal to erasing every position created in the past decade.

Investors were encouraged by a Reuters report that top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China spoke on the telephone Friday, pledging to create favorable conditions for their phase-one trade deal. The call came after President Trump threatened to "terminate" the trade deal signed in January..