Stocks rise on US-China trade deal hopes

Stocks were rising Monday on optimism that a trade deal between the U.S. and China is drawing closer.

Beijing has offered to lower tariffs and other restrictions on American farm, chemical, auto and other products and Wis ashington considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The talks have, however, progressed to the extent that a formal agreement could be reached at a summit between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, probably around March 27, after Xi finishes a trip to Italy and France, individuals with knowledge of the plans said.

In Asian markets on Monday, China’s Shanghai Composite index was up 1.1 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5 percent to an eight-month high. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1 percent to a three-month high.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was up 0.7 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.2 percent and France’s CAC rose 0.7 percent.

As earnings season winds down, investors will get a boatload of retail results to digest this week. Reports are due from Target, Costco, Kroger, Kohl’s, Ross Stores, Dollar Tree, Urban Outfitters and several others.

At the end of the week, the government will release the biggest report of them all, the monthly jobs report on Friday.