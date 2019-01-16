Stocks rise on bank earnings

U.S. stocks are trading higher following better than expected profit reports from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

Continue Reading Below

Wednesday report on monthly retail sales will be delayed by the partial government shutdown.

Goldman Sachs revealed fourth-quarter profit of $2.32 billion or per share earnings of $6.04 on revenue of $8.08 billion. Analysts expected profit per share of $4.45 on revenue of $7.63 billion.

Bank of America reported fourth-quarter earnings $7.3 billion or profit per share of 70 cents on revenue of $22.7 billion. Analysts expected profit per share of 63 cents on revenue of $22.39 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24204.15 +138.56 +0.58% SP500 S&P 500 2618.97 +8.67 +0.33% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7056.7874 +32.95 +0.47%

Advertisement

In Europe, London’s FTSE slipped 0.4 percent, Germany’s DAX added less than 0.1 percent and France’s CAC gained 0.2 percent.

In Asian markets on Wednesday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended trading flat.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished the session up 0.27 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei ended the day lower by 0.6 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24204.15 +138.56 +0.58% SP500 S&P 500 2618.97 +8.67 +0.33% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7056.7874 +32.95 +0.47%

U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday as rising shares of tech and biotech companies boosted major equity averages.

Shares also got an boost early in the day’s trading session as the People’s Bank of China said it will increase efforts this year to stimulate its economy by improving credit availability for small companies and cut taxes.

Further, a price hike by Netflix boosted shares of the streaming service and also gave the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite a boost.

The positive developments offset the effect of disappointing quarterly results from JPMorgan Chase. The nation’s biggest bank by assets said before the market opened it had fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.98 on managed revenue of $26.8 billion.

That missed analyst expectations of $2.20 per share. The revenue estimate was $26.83 billion.

Wells Fargo reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.06 billion or $1.21 per share, topping the estimate for $1.17. Revenue was $20.98 billion, falling short of the $21.73 billion estimate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

On the U.S. economic calendar, producer prices fell 0.2 percent last month after edging up 0.1 percent in November.

New York manufacturers reported tepid growth in January as the pace of new orders and shipments slowed.