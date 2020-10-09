Stock futures rise for third straight day as stimulus hopes kept alive

Stock futures rose for a third straight session as investors increased their bets that lawmakers will agree on additional stimulus to help the struggling U.S. economy.

Continue Reading Below

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke late in the afternoon on Thursday to see whether there are real prospects of a "comprehensive bill," according to her spokesperson. Mnuchin said President Trump has an interest in reaching an agreement, the spokesperson added.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28425.51 +122.05 +0.43% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11420.979628 +56.38 +0.50% SP500 S&P 500 3446.83 +27.38 +0.80%

Dow Jones Industrial futures were up 119 points, a gain of 0.4%, while NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 contracts each added 0.5%.

STOCKS GAIN AS TRUMP AND PELOSI TUSSLE OVER STIMULUS PROGRESS

During Pelosi's weekly press conference earlier on Thursday, she said Congress would enact no standalone assistance bill, countering what Trump told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo a few hours earlier when he said conversations about such bills -- rather than comprehensive measures he had nixed earlier in the week -- were yielding "productive talks."

European markets were also higher on Friday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index rising 0.3%, with the German DAX, French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100 also adding to weekly gains.

CHIPS AT THE TABLE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. 134.83 +1.23 +0.92% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 86.51 -0.18 -0.21% XLNX XILINX INC. 105.99 +0.16 +0.15% INTC INTEL CORPORATION 53.37 +0.70 +1.33%

Shares of semiconductor maker NXP Semiconductor Inc. were up more than 5% in early Friday trading after the company raised its outlook for the current quarter. It reported preliminary third-quarter revenue of $2.27 billion, compared to a previous outlook of $2 billion. Analysts had expected sales to come in at $2.01 billion.

DEAL-MAKING CONTINUES

Intel competitor Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire rival Xilinx Inc. for more than $30 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

AMD shares, which have risen nearly 75% year-to-date, were off 5% in early trading on Friday, while Xilinx soared 17% on the back of the report.

The London Stock Exchange Group PLC said it would sell its entire holding of Borsa Italiana to Euronext NV for $5.1 billion.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

The economic calendar is light on Friday, as wholesale inventories for August will be the only piece of data released. Economists are expecting a rise of 1% for the month, up from a decline of 0.3% in the prior reading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. 63.32 +0.48 +0.76%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. which makes remdesvir, an experimental drug used to treat COVID-19, said on Friday it would have enough supply on hand to treat all hospitalized patients in the U.S.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 210.58 +0.75 +0.36%

Microsoft Corp. was getting attention after The Verge reported the tech giant would let its employees work from home permanently. That move follows other tech giants which have made the move, including Twitter Inc. and Square Inc.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 29.14 +0.75 +2.64% GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 177.85 +0.63 +0.36%

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined nearly 1% to $40.80 a barrel, while gold regained the psychologically important $1,900 level, adding 1.3% on Friday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE