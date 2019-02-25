Stocks jump as Trump delays tariff deadline

Equities traded higher to start the week following the news that President Trump was putting the deadline for a new trade deal with China on hold for now.

Trump said Sunday he would delay the increase in tariffs citing “substantial progress” on issues including intellectual property and technology transfer after a weekend of talks.

In a tweet, Trump wrote that should progress continue, the U.S. would plan a summit with President Xi Jinping of China to “conclude an agreement.” Trump said there would soon be a signing ceremony.

U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods had been scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26222.7 +190.89 +0.73% SP500 S&P 500 2808.1 +15.43 +0.55% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7585.875 +58.33 +0.77%

In deal news to start the week, General Electric announced a definitive agreement to sell its BioPharma business to Danaher Corporation for a total consideration of $21.4 billion.

Roche is buying Philadelphia biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics for $4.3 billion. It is a move by the Swiss drugmaker to expand its presence treating hemophilia.

Also, Netflix scored four Oscars at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night. “Roma,” written and directed by Hollywood mainstay Alfonso Cuaron, won three awards, including Best Foreign Film, Best Cinematography and Best Director. “Period. End of Sentence.” won the Oscar for best documentary short.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GE GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 11.10 +0.93 +9.14% DHR DANAHER CORPORATION 122.19 +8.71 +7.68% ONCE SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC. 113.54 +61.98 +120.21% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 367.91 +4.89 +1.35%

In Asian market trading on Monday, China’s Shanghai jumped 5.6 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5 percent and Japan’s Nikkei also added 0.5 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded higher by 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.7 percent and France’s CAC rose 0.4 percent.