Stock futures rise on Capitol Hill lockdown, DC curfew takes effect

U.S. stock futures rose across the board Wednesday evening amid the unprecedented storm on Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protestors.

All three of the major averages registered modest gains as of 8pm ET following a curfew in Washington which began two hours earlier after protestors clashed with police over the certification of the Electoral College votes. The National Guard is establishing a presence on the premise.

CEOs including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and the Business Roundtable, a consortium of Fortune 500 CEOs chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, condemned the violence.

Gains in the extended session followed what was a positive session for the broader markets with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a fresh record, while the S&P inched ahead with gains despite the Democratic sweep in Georgia.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30829.4 +437.80 +1.44% SP500 S&P 500 3748.14 +21.28 +0.57%

However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell in choppy trading on investor concerns a Democratic Congress will ramp up scrutiny of big tech. These stocks were rebounding in the extended session.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12740.793892 -78.17 -0.61%

*This is a developing story.