Stock futures resume selling to start the week

Equity futures pointed to a lower open to begin the week, following the worst week for stocks in seven months.

Stocks have been battling a flurry of threats such as trade wars, rising Treasury yields, a slowdown in China and European political woes.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.46 percent. The S&P 500 declined by 0.51 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.85 percent.

Third quarter earnings season begins in earnest this week with 53 companies in the S&P 500, or 11% of the benchmark index, posting their July-September results. We’ll also get numbers from seven of the 30 Dow Industrial companies.

Monday will begin with results from Bank of America before the opening bell.

Economic news will include the latest on retail sales, and the state of manufacturing in the New York area.

In corporate news, Sears Holdings made it official early Monday morning, announcing the retailer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Banks have agreed to provide Sears with a bankruptcy loan.

Sears says that Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund will provide $300 million in bankruptcy financing. Lampert will also stepdown as CEO, but remain Chairman.

U.S. stocks were higher Friday, as strong bank earnings and bargain hunting helped markets rebound from two days of massive declines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 287.16 points, or 1.15 percent, to 25,339.99. The S&P 500 rallied 38.76 points, more than 1.4 percent, to 2,767.13. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 167.83 points, or 2.29 percent, to 7,496.89.

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo released their latest quarterly results, and their shares rose on the banks' strong results.

In Asia on Monday, China’s Shanghai composite was down 0.79 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished the session off 1.4 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei ended the day down 1.9 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE traded lower 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX was higher by 0.1 lower and France’s CAC was off 0.4 percent.