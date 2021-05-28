Stock futures rally as Biden set to roll out $6T budget proposal

U.S. stock futures rallied Friday as President Biden is set to unveil his $6 trillion budget proposal.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 186 points, or 0.54%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.36% and 0.34%, respectively.

Biden’s proposed budget would fund massive social programs including universal prekindergarten and subsidies for childcare and raise the capital gains tax retroactively to late April. It would result in a $1.8 trillion deficit.

Looking at the economic calendar, personal income and spending will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting personal income to decline 14% and consumer spending to tick up 0.5%.

In stocks, the short squeeze in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp. continued for a fifth day. AMC shares have rallied 120% and GameStop shares have jumped 44% this week through Thursday.

Elsewhere, Boeing Co. paused deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets due to production problems, according to The Wall Street Journal. The length of the delay is unknown.

In earnings, Salesforce.com Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines and guided above analysts’ expectations. Revenue from its core cloud product was up 11% year over year.

Dell Technologies Inc. and HP Inc. said the global chip shortage could impact their abilities to meet the demand for laptops this year. Both companies exceeded Wall Street estimates for earnings and revenue.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 36 cents to $67.21 per barrel and gold slipped $3.10 to $1,895.40 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

France’s CAC 40 paced the advance in Europe, trading up 0.67%, while Germany’s DAX 30 and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6% and 0.35%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged up 0.04% and China’s Shanghai Composite slid 0.22%.