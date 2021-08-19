Stocks pressured on Fed taper plans, oil skids

U.S. stock indexes were under pressure Thursday morning as sellers remained in control after the Federal Reserve’s minutes released the prior day indicated the central bank could begin its taper later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points, or 0.57%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.54% and 0.5%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34831.59 -129.10 -0.37% SP500 S&P 500 4402.09 +1.82 +0.04% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14551.711057 +25.80 +0.18%

The Fed minutes released Wednesday showed several officials were in favor of scaling back asset purchases this year in order to be ready to raise interest rates if necessary. Others said the central bank could wait until next year as they wanted to see evidence of continued strength in the labor market.

Traders bought Treasurys as they rotated out of stocks, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down three basis points to 1.23%.

In stocks, interest-rate sensitive companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Visa Inc., underperformed the broader market.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 153.76 -1.79 -1.15% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 40.10 -0.66 -1.62% V VISA, INC. 230.98 -0.77 -0.33%

Elsewhere, Robinhood Markets Inc. reported revenue soared 131% from a year ago but warned of a slowdown in retail trading. Revenue from crypto trading was $233 million, or 52% of all sales.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 45.16 -4.64 -9.31%

Macy’s Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines and raised its annual profit and sales forecasts as shoppers flocked to its stores amid a reopening of the economy. The department store chain reinstated its dividend.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % M MACY'S, INC. 21.03 +2.95 +16.32% TPR TAPESTRY, INC. 40.14 -1.12 -2.71%

Tapestry Inc., owner of luxury brands, including Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, swung to a quarterly profit as digital sales spiked 35% year over year. The company reinstated its dividend.

Meanwhile, energy-related companies were in the crosshairs as West Texas Intermediate crude oil tumbled $1.79 to $63.67 a barrel due to a stronger dollar and surprise build in gasoline inventories.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 52.57 -1.85 -3.40% HAL HALLIBURTON CO. 17.97 -0.91 -4.82% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 93.58 -3.20 -3.31%

Overseas markets were lower across the board.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 paced the decline, falling 2.59%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX 30 sank 1.95% and 1.85%, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 2.13%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 1.1% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.57%.