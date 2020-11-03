Stock futures seek direction as Florida polls close

Stock futures gave up their early gains Tuesday evening as the key battleground state of Florida, which will set the stage for the 2020 election, nears a result.

Continue Reading Below

Former Vice President Joe Biden held a slim lead with 78% of the state's votes counted. Miami-Dade, West Palm and Broward counties still have to tally the majority of votes, as do many parts of the Florida Panhandle.

ELECTION DAY 2020: TRUMP, BIDEN OFFER DIFFERING VISIONS FOR US ECONOMY

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 198 points, or 0.72%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were lower by 0.05% and 0.03%, respectively. The major averages all rose by at least 1.78% during Tuesday’s session, recording their best Election Day since 2008.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures traded up 59 cents at $38.25 per barrel and gold futures were off $1.80 to $1,908.60 an ounce.

The benchmark 10-year yield ticked higher by 3.3 basis points to 0.882%, and was holding at its highest level in almost five months.