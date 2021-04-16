Dow, S&P hit records as home construction rebounds, Morgan Stanley results

U.S. equity markets climbed to record highs Friday and were on track for a fourth straight week of gains helped by a jump in home construction data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 173 points, or 0.51%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.13%. The early gains come a day after the Dow climbed above 34,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 closed at its own record peak.

Housing starts in March jumped by 19.4% from the prior month to 1.74 million units, the best showing since June 2006, while permits rose over 2% to 1,76 million units. Both signs of future demand.

In stocks, Morgan Stanley wrapped up earnings reporting by the big banks with a beat on both the top and bottom lines fueled by its deal-making unit.

Elsewhere in earnings, logistics management provider J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc. reported profit and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates despite disruptions caused by rail congestion and winter storms.

Meanwhile, DraftKings Inc. was chosen as one of the official sports-betting partners of the NFL, allowing it to display content on the league’s website and app.

Alcoholic beverage producer Brown-Foreman Corp. announced CFO Jane Morreau will leave the company on July 1. She will be replaced by current Senior Vice President Leanne Cunningham who has been at the company for over 25 years.

Investors are also eyeing Playboy, which is focusing on a brand refresh after returning to the public markets, the stock is hovering at record levels gaining over 219% since its SPAC merger closed in March.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked down 6 cents to $63.40 per barrel and gold rallied $9.20 to $1,776 an ounce.

Overseas markets rallied across the board.

Germany’s DAX 30 paced the advance in Europe, trading up 1.03%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.53% and 0.57%, respectively.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.81% after government data showed the country’s economy grew by a record 18.3% in the first quarter. Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rallied 0.61% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.14%.