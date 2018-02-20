Stock futures point to pullback as trading resumes after holiday

The six day run of gains on the Dow and S&P may have hit a wall as traders return to Wall Street following the President’s Day Holiday.
Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.55%. The S&P 500 was down 0.45% and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.37%.
The Dow extended its winning streak on Friday, though stocks ended the day mixed after authorities revealed indictments of Russians who allegedly interfered in U.S. elections
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 19.01 points, or 0.08%, to 25,219.38. The S&P 500 added 1.02 points, or 0.04%, to 2,732.22. The Nasdaq Composite fell 16.96 points, or 0.23%, to 7,239.47.
Earnings are expected this morning from Dow components Walmart and Home Depot.
Tuesday’s economic focus will be on manufacturing. The latest reading on activity in the Mid-Atlantic region will be released with the Philly Fed report.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei retreated 1 percent after rising 2 percent on Monday.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was down 241.80 points or 0.78 percent at 30,873.63.
Markets in China remained closed.
