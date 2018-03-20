Stock futures point to more losses ahead of Fed meeting

Stock futures pointed to a continuation of the selling that led the Dow to triple-digit loss in the last session. Investors were also cautious ahead of the start of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s first policy setting meeting.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.28%. The S&P 500 was off by 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite was down by 0.46%.

Stocks fell sharply on Monday, as data privacy concerns engulfed Facebook and drove a tech sell-off that weighed on the broader market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 335.60 points, or 1.35%, to 24,610.91, falling back into negative territory for the year. The S&P 500 fell 39.09, or 1.42%, to 2,712.92 The Nasdaq Composite retreated 137.74 points, or 1.84%, to 7,344.24.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was dragged lower by Facebook, which fell about 6.8%, its steepest one-day loss in years. The drop wiped out $36.4 billion in market value, following news that a firm tied to President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign gathered data from millions of Facebook profiles without authorization.

“EU investigating Facebook is an expected and understandable response to the recent reports. Data is a sensitive issue that regulators are still getting to grips with how to regulate,” said Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at Oanda. “This is a clear example of how it can be misused to manipulate when allowed to do so.”

Advertisement

Asian market shares fell, following the reaction in U.S. markets.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.5%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite index reversed direction to close higher by 0.3%, helped by healthcare firms.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.54%.