Stock futures point to more declines for this rollercoaster week

The trading trend of down one day, up the next and then back down again continues.

Equity futures are indicating a lower open when trading begins on Friday.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.82 percent. The S&P 500 dropped by 0.92 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.26 percent.

The week will end with results from a handful of companies including Charter Communications, Goodyear and Colgate.

On the Economic calendar, traders will get the first reading of U.S. growth in the third quarter. The Wall Street estimate for GDP is 3.3 percent, that would be down from the second quarter’s final revision of 4.2 percent.

Stocks rebounded Thursday, with the Dow rising more than 400 points, as investors celebrated a series of strong results from tech giants including Microsoft and Twitter, as well as auto makers Ford and Tesla.

This helped calm investors after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 600 points on Wednesday.

The Dow rallied 401.13 points, or 1.63 percent, to 24,984.55. The S&P 500 gained 49.47 points, about 1.8 percent, to 2,705.57. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 209.94 points, or 2.95 percent, to 7,318.34.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24984.55 +401.13 +1.63% SP500 S&P 500 2705.57 +49.47 +1.86% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7318.3359 +209.93 +2.95%

The big focus after the closing bell was Amazon, shares slipped after third-quarter sales disappointed and its forecast for sales and operating income fell short. As for Google, profits exceed analyst expectations while revenue and ad revenue, jumped from the year-ago period.

On the economic calendar, traders digested the latest weekly jobless claims, which rose by 5,000. Pending home sales snapped back after four-month losing streak.

In Asian markets on Friday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day down 0.2 percent, but up 1.9 percent on the week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 1.05 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei index ended the day down 0.4 percent and do2wn nearly 6 percent for the week.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened down 0.8 percent, Germany’s DAX declined 1.1 percent and France’s CAC is off 1 percent.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.