Stock futures point to giving back some of Monday's gains

Equity futures are leaning toward losses when the market opens for trading.

This comes after a day that saw stocks fall more than 500 points and yet end the day in the green.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.4 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.4 percent.

Investors will get a look at the first inflation-related report of the week with a reading on U.S. producer prices.

Hong Kong stocks clawed back early losses to end higher on Tuesday as Beijing confirmed that it is still in trade talks with Washington.

The Hang Seng index ended 0.1 percent higher.

China’s Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.4 percent.

Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.34 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened up 0.6 percent after the pound stabilized following Monday's Brexit-related slide to 20-month lows after Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a key vote on how Britain will leave the European Union.

Germany’s DAX jumped 0.9 percent.

France’s CAC gained 0.8 percent, after French president Emmanuel Macron pledged late on Monday to raise the minimum wage and cut taxes in a bid to prevent more violent protests.

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher Monday after an afternoon turnaround that followed a deep dive into negative territory.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 500 points after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the Parliamentary vote on Brexit was being delayed, admitting that it would fail if the vote were held on schedule. If a deal on Britain's goal of leaving the European Union isn't reached with Brussels by March the U.K. could simply leave the pact, which could be massively disruptive for business.

At one point the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Index was on track to close in correction territory -- 24,145.55 -- 10 percent below its recent high of 26,828.39, which it reached on Oct. 3.