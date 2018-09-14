Stock futures point to further gains

Equity futures indicate that the Dow and S&P could advance for a fifth straight day.

Helping to boost stocks are positive economic reports and an easing of tensions between the U.S. and China over trade tariffs.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.26 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.21 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.43 percent.

Wall Street will also be paying attention to Hurricane Florence. Heavy rain, gusting winds and rising floodwaters are hitting the Carolinas, threatening millions of people in its path with record rainfall and punishing surf.

Florence was downgraded to a Category 1 storm with winds of 90 mph moving west at only 6 mph.

In Asian markets on Friday, Japan's Nikkei average rallied to over a seven-month high as sentiment improved on signs China and the United States could set aside their differences and resolve a heated trade dispute.

The Nikkei ended the day up 1 percent and higher by 3.3 percent for the week, the best weekly performance in two months.

China’s Shanghai Composite index was down 0.13 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.81 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE opened up 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.4 percent and France’s CAC rose 0.5 percent.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 147.07 points, or 0.57 percent, to 26,145.99. The broader S&P 500 climbed for the fourth straight day, rising 15.26 points to 2,904.18. The Nasdaq Composite was up 59.48 points, or 0.75 percent, at 8,013.71.

Economic data released Thursday included weekly jobless claims, which stayed at a 49-year low, and consumer price inflation, which tapered to an annual clip of 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent.

Friday’s economic agenda includes reports on retail sales, import & export prices and consumer sentiment.