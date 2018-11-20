Stock futures point to further declines

Equity futures indicate that the tech-fueled selling that dominated the prior session looked to continue.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.52 percent. The S&P 500 fell 0.57 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.90 percent.

The selling is underway globally as well.

Japan's Nikkei fell to a three-week low on Tuesday as a drop in Nasdaq shares dragged down Japanese tech names, while Nissan Motor tumbled on news of Chairman Carlos Ghosn's arrest and dismissal.

The Nikkei average ended 1.1 percent lower.

China’s Shanghai Composite retreated 1 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded down 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX traded 1.3 percent lower and France’s CAC fell 1 percent.

Several retailers will report results on Tuesday, including Lowe’s, Target, Best Buy, TJX and Kohl’s ahead of the opening bell, with Gap and Foot Locker reporting after the closing bell.

On the economic front, investors will get the first of this week’s housing-related reports with the data on Housing Starts and Building Permits.

U.S. stocks spiraled lower Monday with U.S. tech companies, including Facebook and Apple, pacing the declines. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3 percent or 219.40 points. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 395.78 points or 1.5 percent, trimming what was a 500 point midday loss. While the broader S&P 500 lost 45.54 points or 1.6 percent.

Apple shares flirted with a bear market, closing just a few cents shy of a confirmation, which is $185.65. The stock has been under pressure since hitting a record $232.07 per share in early October. Reports that iPhone production is being dialed back weighed on the world’s most valuable company. Other tech giants including Facebook, Google, Amazon and Twitter also dipped.

On the economic front, investors got spooked after U.S. homebuilder sentiment hit the lowest level in two years, according to the National Association of Home Builders. The association said its index of builder confidence dropped 8 points to 60, missing analyst expectations for the key metric.