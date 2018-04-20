Stock futures point to further declines after earnings disappointments

Stocks look at add to Thursday’s losses after a slide in consumer and technology shares.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.24%. The S&P 500 was down 0.19% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.37%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped a three session winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pared its decline after a news report indicated that President Donald Trump is not part of the investigation of Russia's tampering during the 2016 election.

The stock of Philip Morris posted its biggest drop in a decade after the tobacco giant reported revenue that missed estimates as well as a decline in cigarette volume and slower growth in its smokeless tobacco product.

The company’s shares plunged 16%, which was the biggest percentage decline since 2008, when Philip Morris split from Altria Group.

The Dow fell 83.18 points, or 0.3%, to 24,664.89. The S&P 500 slid 15.51, or 0.6%, to 2,693.13. The Nasdaq Composite was down 57.18 points, or 0.8%, at 7,238.06.

Advertisement

Apple shares fell 2.8% after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, a supplier of the iPhone maker, published a weak forecast.

Friday’s earnings schedule is highlighted by two industrial companies, General Electric and Honeywell.

Investors will be looking closely at General Electric and whether the company is making progress with its turnaround plan.

GE shares were down almost 21% year-to-date, making it the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In Asia trading, China’s Shanghai Composite finished 1.5% lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.4%.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1% on the day, but rose 1.8% for the week.

European markets are heading toward a fourth week of gains.

London’s FTSE is higher by 0.38. France’s CAC is up by 0.03% and Germany’s DAX is rising by 0.07%.

Leia Klingel contributed to this article.