Stock futures point to declines putting Dow march to 27,000 on hold

Equity futures are down, the morning after the Dow Industrials climbed to a fresh record and a fifth straight session of gains.

Dow Jones futures were down by 0.45 percent. The S&P 500 declined 0.55 percent and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.65 percent.

Some analysts remain worried about political tensions in Europe and stagnant growth outside the U.S., leading investors to favor assets considered safer such as the dollar.

Wednesday’s trading session was powered by a strong private hiring report and easing Italian debt fears.

The Dow rose 54.45, or 0.2 percent, to 26,828.39. The S&P 500 edged 2.08 points higher to 2,925.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.54 points, or 0.32 percent, to 8,025.08.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26828.39 +54.45 +0.20% SP500 S&P 500 2925.51 +2.08 +0.07% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8025.0852 +25.54 +0.32%

Economic data released Wednesday included the ADP report on private sector hiring. ADP reported 230,000 private-sector jobs were added in September.

After the ADP report, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 3.15 percent, its highest in more than seven years. The steepening yield curve boosted financial stocks.

Thursday’s reports include weekly jobless claims and factory orders.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 1.68 percent.

China’s Shanghai was closed for a holiday.

Japan’s Nikkei average opened higher but dropped 0.3 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was lower by 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX returned to trading following a holiday to slide by 0.1 percent and France’s CAC was off 0.3 percent.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.