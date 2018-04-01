Stock futures point to April opening lower

Stock trading returns on Monday following the good Friday holiday.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.24%. The S&P 500 was down 0.21% and the Nasdaq Composite was off by 0.46%.

European markets will be closed for Easter Monday.

In Asia, Japanese stocks are starting the new quarter higher with the Nikkei up 0.6%.

China’s Shanghai rose 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s markets are closed for Easter Monday

Wall Street wrapped up the first quarter on Thursday with a rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 254.69 points, or 1.07%, to 24,103.11. The S&P 500 advanced 36.49 points, or 1.40%, to 2,641.47. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 114.22 points, or 1.64%, to 7,063.44.

Stocks got a boost from a speech by President Trump touting his infrastructure plan.

In the first quarter, the Dow and S&P recorded a loss. The Dow shed 616.11 points, or 2.3%, during the three-month period, while the S&P lost 1.2%. The Nasdaq rose 2.3%, closing higher for the seventh quarter in a row.

In March, all three major indexes finished in the red. The Dow fell about 3.5%, and along with the S&P, completed its first back-to-back monthly drops since October 2016.

On the economic calendar, the big report of the week will be the release of the monthly jobs report on Friday.

Ahead of that report, investors will examine reports on manufacturing (Mon), monthly car sales (Tue), services (Wed) and the trade deficit (Thur).