Stock futures point to added gains after record day

Equity futures are pointing to the Dow and S&P 500 setting fresh all-time highs.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.18 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.08 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.13 percent.

Investors have waved off the tit-for-tat exchange of newly imposed trade tariffs placed on U.S. and Chinese goods and have focused on the latest, positive economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 251.22 points, or 0.95 percent, to 26,656.98 -- marking the Dow's 100th record close since the election of President Trump and its first since January. The broader S&P 500 jumped 22.8 points, about 0.8 percent, to 2,930.75. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 78.19 points, or 0.98 percent, to 8,028.23.

Economic data released Thursday included a reading on weekly jobless claims. The number of Americans filing for first-time jobless claims fell to 201,000 in the prior week, well below the 210,000 estimate and the lowest late 1969.

Manufacturing in Philadelphia rebounded in September, jumping to 22.9. Existing home sales were flat in August.

China's stock markets surged on Friday before a long holiday weekend. Investors are hopeful that the government will boost domestic demand in order to offset the effects of the trade war.

China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day up 2.5 percent, the biggest gain in six weeks.

Hang Seng Index climbed 0.93 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei finished the session adding 0.8 percent and gained 3.4 percent for the week.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was up 0.9 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.6 percent and France’s CAC added 0.7 percent

FOX Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this article.