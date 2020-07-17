Stock futures trade higher to end the week

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open when the Friday Wall Street session begins.

Continue Reading Below

The major futures indexes are suggesting a gain of 0.2 percent.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Investors have been encouraged by signs of more business activity as anti-virus controls are eased. But California and some other areas have reimposed orders closing bars and some other businesses after a renewed surge in infections.

Enthusiasm was dampened Thursday by data showing 1.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week.

1.3M AMERICANS FILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENT AID LAST WEEK

Friday's economic calendar includes the latest on new home construction. The number of housing starts is estimated to rise by 20 percent in June. Permits for futures construction are expected to rise by 6.1 percent.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary index of consumer sentiment for July is expected to edge up almost a point to 79, up from June’s final reading of 78.1.

In Europe, London's FTSE is off 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX is gaining 0.3 percent and France's CAC is down 0.4 percent.

In Asian markets, the Nikkei in Tokyo lost 0.3 percent, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.5 percent and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.1 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26734.71 -135.39 -0.50% SP500 S&P 500 3215.57 -10.99 -0.34% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 10473.828758 -76.66 -0.73%

Wall Street's benchmark S&P-500 index lost 0.3 percent in the Thursday session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq composite, which set a record last week, lost 0.7 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 19 cents to $40.56 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract declined 45 cents on Thursday to settle at $40.75. Brent crude, the standing for pricing international oils, retreated 24 cents to $43.13 per barrel in London. It fell 42 cents the previous session to $43.37.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.