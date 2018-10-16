Stocks rebound on positive earnings

Stocks rallied Tuesday, with a positive stream of earnings driving investors’ sentiment, along with a record 7.1 million job openings. A sign the U.S. economy is ramping up.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25693.34 +442.79 +1.75% SP500 S&P 500 2804.64 +53.85 +1.96% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7625.9297 +195.19 +2.63%

Quarterly results released Tuesday included Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson, which all surpassed expectations. BlackRock reported better-than-expected profits, but sales were hit as investors cut their portfolio risk. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has recouped its losses from last week's volatility in which the benchmark lost 831 points during one session.

A big focus for the markets will be Netflix earnings in the afternoon, along with IBM.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg NFLX NETFLIX INC. 342.01 +8.88 +2.67% IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 144.59 +3.46 +2.45%

In commodities, gold closed slightly higher while oil also climbed amid concerns over Saudi Arabia's role in the missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi who is presumed dead.

Fox Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report