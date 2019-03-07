Stock futures point to a modest open

Equity futures turned modestly positive after the European Central Bank said the timing of its first post-crisis interest rate hike would be pushed to 2020.

The central bank also prepared new measures to stimulate the eurozone's economy.

The move comes less than three months after phasing out a $2.9 trillion bond-buying program, according to Dow Jones.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.1 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE slipped 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX was up 0.1 percent and France’s CAC gained 0.2 percent.

In Asia on Thursday, China’s shanghai Composite added 0.1 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9 percent, Japan’s Nikkei ended the day down 0.7 percent.

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 223,000.

This comes ahead of Friday’s big monthly jobs report. Economists expect 180,000 workers to have been added to payrolls in February, which would be down from the 304,000 added in January. The unemployment rate may have slipped to 3.9 percent from the uptick in the prior month to 4 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25673.46 -133.17 -0.52% SP500 S&P 500 2771.45 -18.20 -0.65% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7505.9198 -70.44 -0.93%

U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as investors awaited tangible evidence that U.S.-China trade talks will be successful.

In addition, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cut its forecast for global economic growth, which weighed on investor sentiment.

Equities also slipped after a report that private sector hiring slowed in Februrary. Payroll services firm ADP said nonfarm payrolls increased 183,000 last month, slightly less than the expected 189,000.