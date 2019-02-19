Stocks gain as US-China trade talks resume

Stocks turned higher on Tuesday as U.S. markets returned to trading after the President’s Day holiday.

The next round of trade talks between the U.S. and China got underway in attempt to reach a deal before the Mar. 1 deadline.

Also on the minds of traders is the White House possibly imposing double-digit tariffs on imports of vehicles and auto parts to the U.S.

Dow component Walmart's fourth quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates amid concerns that a slew of investments from the world’s largest retailer to both its online platform and brick-and-mortar locations is weighing on margins. E-commerce sales at Walmart rose 43 percent in the fourth quarter, the company said on Tuesday, while same-store sales grew 4.2 percent – well above analyst expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25883.45 +0.20 +0.00% SP500 S&P 500 2775.23 -0.37 -0.01% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7478.0717 +5.66 +0.08%

Advance Auto Parts reported fourth-quarter profits that surpassed Wall Street expectations, but same-store sales growth that fell short.

Medtronic reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that beat analyst expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg WMT WALMART INC. 103.23 +3.25 +3.25% AAP ADVANCE AUTO PARTS 170.47 +0.48 +0.28% MDT MEDTRONIC PLC 94.18 +1.91 +2.07%

In Europe, London’s FTSE was down 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX was off 0.1 percent and France’s CAC slipped 0.2 percent.

In Asian market trading on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended flat, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.4 percent and Japan’s Nikkei inched up to a 2-month high adding 0.1 percent.