Stock futures point to a lower open after volatile session

Stocks are lower after a session that saw the Dow’s early triple-digit gain turn into a triple-digit loss.

Dow Jones futures are down by 0.04%. S&P 500 futures were 0.10% lower. The Nasdaq Composite was off by 0.39%.

Tuesday saw a topsy-turvy session, as technology shares took hit on concerns about future regulation.

The Dow was up by 244 points at one point, only to reverse course, plunging by 300 points as technology names such as Twitter and Facebook dragged on the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 344.89 points, or 1.43%, to 23,857.71. The S&P 500 retreated 45.93 points, or 1.73%, to 2,612.62. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 211.74 points, or 2.93%, to 7,008.81.

The sell-off came a day after the Dow recorded its best single-day point gain since 2008 on fading fears of a U.S.-China trade war.

Shares of Facebook and Twitter declined on concerns about future industry regulation. It was also reported that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg planned to testify before Congress over recent privacy problems.

Tesla shares crashed as the NTSB investigated a fatal accident and Moody’s also downgraded the electric automaker.

The sell-off in tech firms in U.S. trading, continued in Asia.

Japan’s Nikkei average dropped 2.1%.

China’s Shanghai Composite index was down 1.11%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 1.47%.

European markets opened lower.

London’s FTSE traded 0.77% lower. France’s CAC was off by 0.97% and Germany’s DAX was down 0.77%.

On the U.S. economic front, investors will get the latest revision on fourth quarter GDP and pending home sales.