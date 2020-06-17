Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stock futures point to a continued rally on economic measures

Traders will get the latest housing market data with May's housing starts and building permits numbers

By FOXBusiness
close
BNY Mellon Investment Management chief strategist Alicia Levine, Divine Asset Management founding partner Danielle Hughes and Belpointe Asset Management chief market strategist David Nelson discuss the housing market and how the strong retail sales in May could be due to the Federal Reserve and pent-up demand. video

What contributed to retail sales' uptick in May?

BNY Mellon Investment Management chief strategist Alicia Levine, Divine Asset Management founding partner Danielle Hughes and Belpointe Asset Management chief market strategist David Nelson discuss the housing market and how the strong retail sales in May could be due to the Federal Reserve and pent-up demand.

U.S. equity futures are indicating a rise in stocks when the Wall Street session begins.

Continue Reading Below

The major futures indexes are looking at a rise of 0.6 percent, after a day that saw the S&P gain for a third day on record retail sales numbers and hopes of a global economic recovery.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Also Tuesday, the Federal Reserve promised to keep its policy ultra-loose to support business activity.

Traders will get the latest data on the housing market with May's housing starts and building permits numbers.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.8 percent and France's CAC jumped 1.1 percent.

In Asian markets on Wednesday, the Nikkei in Tokyo retreated 0.6 percent, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.7 percent and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.1 percent.

Adding to the mixed picture, Japan's government reported May exports fell 28.3 percent from a year earlier in their biggest decline since the 2008 global crisis.

FED'S POWELL STRESSES FULL US ECONOMIC RECOVERY HINGES ON VIRUS CONTROL

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose for a third day, gaining 1.9 percent on Tuesday after U.S. retail spending was stronger than expected.  The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed  2 percent to 26289.98. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.7 percent to 9895.87.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26289.98+526.82+2.04%
SP500S&P 5003124.74+58.15+1.90%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9895.867201+169.84+1.75%

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery lost 13 cents to $38.31 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $1.26 on Tuesday to settle at $38.38.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Brent crude, the benchmark for international prices, added 9 cents to $41.05 per barrel in London. It rose $1.24 the previous session to $40.96 a barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.