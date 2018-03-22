Stock futures point lower on trade war worries, future rate hike concerns

Futures traders sent stocks lower the day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and ahead of a trade tariff announcement.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.66%. S&P 500 futures were off by 0.56%, while Nasdaq Composite futures were down by 0.81%.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate and maintained its stance for three rate hikes in 2018. The Fed said it is looking for three more rate hikes in 2019, up from its previous plan to raise rates two times.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 44.96 points, 0.18%, to 24,682 in recent trading. The S&P 500 fell 5.01 points, or 0.18%, to 2,711.93. The Nasdaq Composite was down 19.02 points, or 0.26%, at 7,345.29.

President Trump will announce tariffs on Chinese imports on Thursday, a White House official said, raising concerns about a potential trade war.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong fell on those concerns.

The Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.5%, while the Hang Seng Index lost 1.1%.

In Japan, the Nikkei ended 1% higher.

Before markets open, investors will get the latest read on the workforce with the release of weekly jobless claims.

Earnings reports are due this morning from Darden Restaurants and Carnival Corp. Companies including Nike and Micron technology will report results after the close of the markets.