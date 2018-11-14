Stock futures point lower as oil slide continues

Equity futures are pointing to a lower open after a day that saw the price of oil fall 7 percent to a one year low.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.29 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.44 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1 percent.

Department store chain Macy’s and insurer Progressive are out with results ahead of the opening bell Wednesday. In the afternoon computer networking giant and Dow component Cisco Systems will be in focus

Investors will get another check on inflation with October’s Consumer Price Report.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25286.49 -100.69 -0.40% SP500 S&P 500 2722.18 -4.04 -0.15% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7200.8749 +0.01 +0.00%

Stocks ended mixed following a volatile session on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were little changed, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100 points or 0.4 percent, as companies including United Health and Exxon Mobil weighed on the average, while 3M and American Express saw modest gains. Investors honed in on some positive comments on U.S.-China talks, according to top White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow.

In commodities, oil continued its losing streak now the worst on record. A report from OPEC showed combined output from the group and Russia offset losses from Iranian sanctions. WTI crude, which measures the U.S. market, closed around $55 per barrel falling 7 percent to a one year low.

A handful of consumer-related stocks released results Tuesday, including home improvement retailer and Dow component Home Depot; the company lifted its earnings forecast after third-quarter profit and revenue topped expectations, while U.S. same-store sales rose 5.4 percent. Still the stock fell after the company indicated that the housing market may be starting to slow.

In Asian markets on Wednesday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day down 0.9 percent.

Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.16 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened down 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX fell 0.9 percent and France’s CAC dropped 0.8 percent.