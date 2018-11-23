Stock futures point lower as Black Friday begins

Trading resumes on Wall Street following the Thanksgiving holiday, with equity futures indicating a lower start to the day.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.24 percent. The S&P 500 slid 0.16 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.29 percent.

Millions of Americans this year will wake up at the crack of dawn the morning after Thanksgiving to take advantage of some of the massive sales deals offered on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Trading can be quiet the week of Thanksgiving, with many traders absent from their desk, while it is a shorter week than usual, with U.S. markets closed on Thursday and having an abbreviated session on Friday.

Despite thinner volumes and a shortened week, overall the week of Thanksgiving has been a good one for equities. According to Dow Jones market data, the broad-based S&P 500 has been up every week of Thanksgiving since 2012 and the S&P 500 has finished every Wednesday-Friday higher since 2012.

Technology and other fast-growing stocks rebounded Wednesday, halting a stock-market selloff that has left investors on edge as to whether the longest bull market ever can regain its step.

The S&P 500 rose 8.04 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2649.93 to snap a two-day losing streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 63.43 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6972.25, its first advance in four trading sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, ended the day flat, falling less than a point to 24464.69.

Shanghai stocks fell the most in five weeks on Friday amid worries over China's economic growth and doubts over chances of President Xi Jingping and President Trump achieving a de-escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war when they meet next week.

Shanghai Composite Index slumped 2.5 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.6 percent

Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened little changed, Germany’s DAX rose 0.1 percent and France’s CAC added 0.1 percent.