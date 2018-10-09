Stock futures point lower after rollercoaster session

Equity futures are cautiously lower, after a day that saw stocks pare losses before the close.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.14 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.16 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.10 percent.

U.S. stocks see-sawed Monday between sharp losses and modest gains as investors gauged higher interest rates and overseas weakness with the impending earnings season, which should provide more good news about companies' bottom lines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.73 points, or 0.15 percent, to 26,486.78. The S&P 500 fell 1.14 points to 2,884.43. The Nasdaq Composite was down 52.5 points, or 0.67 percent, at 7,735.95.

The Dow snapped a two-day losing streak. However, Major indexes have been under pressure since last week, when a bond selloff sent Treasury yields to multiyear highs.

The technology sector dragged down everything from chip makers to social-media companies to software developers.

U.S. investors will soon turn their attention to corporate earnings. This week marks the kickoff of earnings season, with the big banks reporting on Friday. Expectations are lofty heading into this season.

In Asia on Tuesday, the Shanghai Composite was rebounding by 0.5 percent, after plunging 3.7 percent on Monday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.4 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei ended the day down 1.3 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE gained 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were up 0.14 percent.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.