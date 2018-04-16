Stock futures point higher to start the week

Equity futures rose overnight on hopes the latest U.S.-led strike on Syria would not escalate into a wider conflict.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.58%. The S&P 500 added 0.59% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.64%.

Friday night, President Trump announced that he had ordered American forces to make targeted attacks on targets in Syria in response to gas attacks on civilians.

Stocks declined on Friday amid strong bank earnings that failed to impress investors, but the market secured weekly gains as Wall Street shook off concerns over U.S. trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 122.81 points, or 0.5%, to 24,360.24. The S&P 500 fell about 7.69 points, or 0.3%, to 2,656.30. The Nasdaq Composite was down 33.6 points, or 0.47%, at 7,106.65.

The major indexes were up at least 1.8% for the week.

This will be the first full week of first quarter earnings reports.

The banks kicked things off last week with the trifecta of JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo on Friday.

The earnings action continues on Monday as Bank of America reports before the trading day begins. Netflix will report after the market closes for the day.

On the economic front, investors will get the latest read on retail sales for March on Monday.

Also on Monday, the New York Fed will release its report on Empire State Manufacturing.

Asian markets finished mixed.

Japan's Nikkei rose a modest 0.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 1.6%.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.5%, worst loss in 3 weeks.

European markets have turned lower.

London’s FTSE is off by 0.39%. France’s CAC is slightly higher and Germany’s DAX is up 0.19%.