Stock futures point higher despite trade concerns

Futures are pointing to a higher open, following a strong jobs report and further threats by the White House to impose greater tariffs on Chinese goods.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.28 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.31 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.48 percent.

Stocks in China ended lower Monday after President Trump latest trade threats to impose tariffs on nearly all of China's exports to the United States.

The Shanghai Composite ended the day down 1.2 percent.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that Apple should make products in the United States if it wanted to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports.

That sent shares of Apple suppliers falling across Asia.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished the session down 1.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a six-day losing streak on Monday after robust revised GDP data.

Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.30 percent.

“Asian markets were scrabbling around for support during the session after Donald Trump threatened levies on Chinese imports, but the bigger risk for US stocks here is the scope of any retaliatory measures from Beijing,” said James Hughes, Chief Market Analyst at AxiTrader. “This is one story that will likely continue to run in the weeks ahead.”

In European trading, London’s FTSE was 0.17 percent higher, Germany’s DAX gained 0.14 percent and France’s CAC was up 0.17 percent.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 79.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 25,916.54. The S&P 500 was down 6.37 points, about 0.2 percent, at 2,871.68. The Nasdaq Composite fell 20.18 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,902.54.

Market jitters surrounded the fact that the trade dispute between the U.S. and China could escalate as the White House was planning to place additional duties on Chinese goods. After initially posting a triple-digit loss, the Dow pared its losses after Canadian officials offered a positive view of trade talks with the U.S. The two nations are holding negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The big economic news of the day was the August jobs report. The U.S. added 201,000 jobs during the month, surpassing expectations, while the unemployment rate was stable at July's 3.9 percent. Wages finally picked up, with the annual pace of wage growth rising to 2.9 percent from August’s 2.7 percent.

FOX Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this article.