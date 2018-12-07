Stock futures point higher after release of November jobs report

U.S. equity futures pointed higher Friday after the November jobs report, which found that American companies created 155,000 jobs, less than the 200,000 that had been expected.

Continue Reading Below

The weaker-than-expected number could mean that the Federal Reserve will have another reason to ease interest rate hikes. Such recent hikes, including one expected this month, have spooked stock investors lately.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which were modestly lower before the jobs report, rose 0.23 percent. The other major index futures also turned higher.

The November jobs report also found that the unemployment rate is still 3.7 and that wages edged higher last month.

Asian stocks closed higher Friday, with the Nikkei 225 closing up 0.82 percent, the Shanghai Composite ended higher by 0.03 percent and India’s Sensex climbed 1.02 percent.

Advertisement

In Europe equities were mostly higher, with Britain’s FTSE 100 up 1.51 percent, France’s CAC 40 added 1.45 percent and Germany’s DAX added 0.70 percent.

On Thursday, U.S. stocks clawed back from deep losses on Thursday with the Nasdaq closing the session over 29 points higher, while the S&P 500 and the Dow finished well off their lows of the day.

The Dow ended the session down 79 points clawing back from a loss of over 700 points in what was a volatile session. The S&P 500 posted fractional losses as investors enagaged in late day buying of consumer discretionary and tech stocks. Large cap names including IBM, Facebook, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Netflix and Cisco all posted gains.

At one point during the session, all three of the major U.S. averages were down over 3-percent putting each back in the red for the 2018 year. The late day turn around has the averages now little changed on an annual basis. The sectors that failed to trim losses included financials and energy stocks.