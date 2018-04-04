Stock futures plummet after China outlines tariff plan

Trade war concerns unnerved investors as China answered the White House’s tariffs with tariffs of its own.

Dow Jones futures were down by triple digits, or 1.88%. The S&P 500 was down 1.45% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 1.88%.

The Trump administration announced 25% tariffs covering around 1,300 industrial technology, transport and medical products.

China responded overnight with a tariff plan covering 106 types of U.S. products. China matched the U.S. with 25% tariffs on products ranging from soybeans, and autos to chemical products.

“While global markets have been feeling the strain, the announcement of exactly where China was going to target its $50 billion worth of tariffs has now pushed the focus onto specific markets with the targeted response likely to drive losses across agriculture, chemicals, autos, aircrafts, and more,” from Joshua Mahony, Market Analyst at IG. “With US markets yet to open, the full force of these measures have been felt most keenly within the commodity space, where soybean prices have tumbled almost 5% this morning.”

Hong Kong’s markets were still open when China announced the tariffs, sending the hang Send falling 2%.

Other Asian markets were closed at the time of China’s announcement.

In China, the Shanghai Composite gave up early gains to close down 0.2%.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day higher by 0.1%.

“What matters now is the extent to which both sides engage in dialogue,” said Peter Dixon, Global equities economist at Commerzbank. “The US has made its point that is prepared to take action to defend its interests and China has met with an equally robust response. If we continue with tit-for-tat moves, we could very quickly move towards the much-feared trade war.”

European markets headed lower.

London’s FTSE was down 0.41%. France’s CAC fell by 0.60% and Germany’s DAX dropped 1.22%.

U.S. stocks advanced Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing back above 24,000 a day after a selloff in technology giants including Facebook.

The Dow rose 389.17 points, or 1.6%, to 24,033.36, while the S&P 500 added 32.57, or 1.3%, to 2,614.45 and the tech-laden Nasdaq increased 71.16, or 1%, to 6,941.28.

Spotify made its debut in a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, with shares opening at $165.90, compared with the reference price of $132. Shares closed at $149.01.

Amazon rose a day after plunging on concern the company will face a regulatory crackdown under President Trump.

On the U.S. economic calendar, investors will get the latest ISM Manufacturing survey and also the first labor-related report of the week. The payroll processing company ADP will release its report on March’s private sector hiring. This comes ahead of Friday’s release of the monthly jobs report.