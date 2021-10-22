Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Stock futures pause after S&P 500 hits record

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys inched higher

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 21

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

U.S. stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500 reached its 55th record close of the year.

S&P 500 futures slipped less than 0.1% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.2% in morning trade as gains in healthcare and information technology sectors were balanced by losses in consumer staples and energy sectors.

CHIPOTLE POSTS RECORD SALES AFTER HIKING PRICES

Fred DeMarco, right, works with fellow traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Technology companies were leading stocks broadly lower in early trading, extending the market's slide into a second day. (AP Photo/Richa (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%. Other stock indexes in Europe were mixed as France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.5% and Germany’s DAX gained 0.2%, whereas the U.K.’s FTSE 250 meandered after the flat line.

The Swiss franc and the euro were up 0.1% and 0.2% respectively against the U.S. dollar and the British pound was mostly flat against the dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.38.

In commodities, Brent crude was down 0.2% to $84.41 a barrel. Gold was up 0.6% to $1,792.90 a troy ounce.

INTEL'S EARNINGS DENTED BY CHIP SHORTAGE

German 10-year bund yields strengthened to minus 0.089% and the U.K. 10-year gilts yield declined to 1.191%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged up to 1.684% from 1.674%. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Indexes in Asia were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.3% after falling as much as 0.5% during the session, whereas China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite lost 0.3%

An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.