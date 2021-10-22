Stock futures pause after S&P 500 hits record

U.S. stock futures were little changed after the S&P 500 reached its 55th record close of the year.

S&P 500 futures slipped less than 0.1% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.2% in morning trade as gains in healthcare and information technology sectors were balanced by losses in consumer staples and energy sectors.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%. Other stock indexes in Europe were mixed as France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.5% and Germany’s DAX gained 0.2%, whereas the U.K.’s FTSE 250 meandered after the flat line.

The Swiss franc and the euro were up 0.1% and 0.2% respectively against the U.S. dollar and the British pound was mostly flat against the dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.38.

In commodities, Brent crude was down 0.2% to $84.41 a barrel. Gold was up 0.6% to $1,792.90 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields strengthened to minus 0.089% and the U.K. 10-year gilts yield declined to 1.191%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged up to 1.684% from 1.674%. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

Indexes in Asia were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.3% after falling as much as 0.5% during the session, whereas China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite lost 0.3%