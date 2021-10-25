Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures pause after Dow hits record

Government bond yields inched higher

U.S. stock futures were little changed after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the prior week at a record high.

Futures on the S&P 500 strengthened 0.1% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 meandered after the flat line in morning trade as gains in consumer staples and healthcare sectors were offset by losses in industrials and real-estate sectors.

Fred DeMarco, right, works with fellow traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The U.K.’s FTSE 100, which is dominated by large international businesses, gained 0.4%. Other stock indexes in Europe were mixed as the U.K.’s FTSE 250 climbed 0.2%, Germany’s DAX was largely flat and France’s CAC 40 was broadly flat.

The Swiss franc fell 0.1% against the dollar, with 1 franc buying $1.09. The euro was flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.16. The British pound was up 0.1% against the dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.38.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.4% to $85.19 a barrel. Gold rose 0.1% to $1,797.90 a troy ounce.

The German 10-year bund yield was up to minus 0.091% and 10-year gilts yields strengthened to 1.173%. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury edged up to 1.661% from 1.654% on Friday. Bond yields move in the opposite directions to prices.

In Asia, indexes were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat, China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite added 0.8% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.7%.

An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.