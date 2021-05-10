Dow hits 35K for first time, Energy outpaces S&P

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 35,000 for the first time, while the S&P 500 languished.

Investors continue to monitor the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline as well as corporate earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35048.23 +270.47 +0.78% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 111.14 +1.09 +0.99% DOW DOW, INC. 70.16 +1.18 +1.71% MMM 3M CO. 208.38 +5.16 +2.54%

While the S&P 500 was little changed, energy stocks rose as the pipeline which carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the New York area, remains offline following the weekend attack.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 4230.41 -2.19 -0.05% XLE ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 54.23 +0.57 +1.06% VLO VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 80.73 +0.29 +0.36%

West Texas Intermediate crude reversed earlier gains, still, energy stocks remained higher. Valero Energy is reportedly chartering a tanker to assist with the transportation, according to Reuters. Gasoline prices also rising with the average per-gallon price at the pump averaging $2.96 as tracked by AAA.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 44.42 -0.02 -0.04% UGA UNITED STATES GASOLINE FUND LP PARTNERSHIP UNITS 34.22 +0.12 +0.36%

The pipeline transports more than 100 million gallons a day, or roughly 45% of fuel consumed for the East Coast, according to the company's website. It delivers gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil and serves U.S. military facilities.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13548.475111 -203.76 -1.48% AAPL APPLE, INC. 128.28 -1.93 -1.48% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,222.22 -69.39 -2.11%

The Nasdaq Composite slipped as large-cap tech names including Amazon and Apple fell.

In corporate news, Marriott International, in its earnings release, noted demand is picking up in the U.S. and Canada. "Demand increased rapidly as vaccine rollouts accelerated. Occupancy started the year at 33 percent in January and reached 49 percent by March. Leisure demand gained momentum, particularly in ski and beach resort destinations" said CEO Tony Capuano.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. 142.42 -4.27 -2.91%

Tyson Foods also out with results and lifted its revenue guidance due to rising inflationary costs. "We expect sales to approximate $44 billion to $46 billion for fiscal 2021, reflecting the pass-through of rising costs and continued strength in beef markets" the company noted.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSN TYSON FOODS 77.58 -1.15 -1.46%

Chipotle announced it will raise minimum pay to $15 per hour starting in June.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,399.71 -28.67 -2.01%

In other commodities, gold moved higher by 0.63% to $1,843 an ounce.