Stocks mixed as Fed tapering, tax concerns weigh

U.S. stock indexes were mixed Wednesday as investors remained wary of the Federal Reserve's tapering schedule and tax hikes to help pay for President Biden's ambitious spending plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 6 points, or 0.02%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index ticked up 0.15% and 0.24%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34639.41 +61.84 +0.18% SP500 S&P 500 4451.72 +8.67 +0.20% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15032.913461 -4.85 -0.03%

The Dow and the S&P fell for the sixth time in seven sessions on Tuesday amid concerns a slowdown in inflation could cause the Fed to begin tapering later this year. Investors also fretted over proposed tax hikes that would help pay for Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package.

In stocks, Microsoft Corp.’s board of directors authorized a stock buyback program of $60 billion and raised the company’s quarterly dividend by 11% to 62 cents per share.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 303.67 +3.88 +1.29%

Wynn Resorts Ltd., Las Vegas Sands Corp. and MGM Resorts International remained under pressure after Macau’s government tightened regulations over casino operators. Shares of the three companies lost between 3.9% and 11% on Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WYNN WYNN RESORTS LTD. 84.65 -7.60 -8.24% LVS LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 37.31 -1.39 -3.60% MGM MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 39.39 -2.02 -4.88%

Coinbase Global Inc. raised the size of its previously announced debt offering by $500 million to about $2 billion. The cryptocurrency exchange operator plans to use the money raised to invest in product development and potential mergers and acquisitions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COIN COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 246.45 +3.45 +1.42%

Oil-related companies continued higher as West Texas Intermediate crude oil surged $1.61 to $72.07 a barrel and was on track for its highest close since July 30.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 56.13 +1.51 +2.77% CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 84.75 +0.81 +0.96%

Gold, meanwhile, slipped $8.40 to $1,798.70 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly lower.

European bourses were mixed with France’s CAC down 0.68% and Germany’s DAX 40 weaker by 0.08% while Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.02%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index plunged 1.84%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.52% and China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.18%.