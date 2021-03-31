Stocks rally on Biden's $2T infrastructure plan
Industrials and materials may see infrastructure boost
U.S. equity markets rose Wednesday as details of President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure package were released on the final day of the first quarter.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33041.06
|-25.90
|-0.08%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3975.33
|+16.78
|+0.42%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13247.255429
|+201.86
|+1.55%
Powered by
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90 points, or 0.27%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.36% and 0.66%, respectively.
The Biden administration says its so-called American Jobs Plan will be a “once-in-a-century capital investment” in U.S. infrastructure that will create millions of good-paying jobs that positions America to “out-compete” China.
Bank of America notes the biggest beneficiaries will likely be industrial and material stocks.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XLI
|INDUSTRIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|98.34
|-0.43
|-0.44%
|XLB
|MATERIALS SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|78.84
|-0.34
|-0.43%
Powered by
The $2 trillion plan will be entirely funded by Biden’s proposed Made in America Tax plan that would hike the corporate tax rate to 28%, up from 21%, and increase the minimum tax on multinational corporations to 21%. The increase in the corporate tax rate would partially undo former President Donald Trump’s tax cut which lowered the top corporate rate from 35%, among the highest in the world.
Biden will officially unveil the plan at a speech in Pittsburgh later on Wednesday.
BIDEN’S $2T INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN TO BE FUNDED BY CORPORATE TAX HIKE PROPOSAL
In stocks, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective for children as young as 12 years old. A statement released by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said his company hopes doses can be given before the next school year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|36.18
|+0.06
|+0.16%
|BNTX
|BIONTECH SE
|110.70
|+6.26
|+5.99%
Powered by
Swiss lender Credit Suisse had its credit outlook cut to negative at S&P Global Ratings due to its exposure to the unwinding of billions of dollars of positions by the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CS
|CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
|10.60
|-0.39
|-3.54%
Powered by
Boeing Co. and Alaska Airlines Group Inc. finalized an agreement in which the latter would buy an additional 23 737 MAX 9 jets that will be delivered between 2023 and 2024. The deal gives Alaska Airlines an option to purchase an additional 15 aircraft with deliveries occurring between 2023 and 2025.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BA
|THE BOEING CO.
|255.05
|+2.95
|+1.17%
|ALK
|ALASKA AIR GROUP
|68.98
|-0.95
|-1.36%
Powered by
In earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. reported its quarterly profit rose 8.4% from a year ago, helped by improved sales at its U.S. pharmacies. The company also raised its 2021 adjusted earnings per share forecast to mid-to-high single-digit growth.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|WBA
|WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
|56.28
|+3.30
|+6.23%
Powered by
Meanwhile, steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. outperformed after guiding both first-quarter and full-year adjusted EBITDA above estimates. The announcement also boosted rival U.S. Steel Corp.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CLF
|CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.
|20.05
|+2.80
|+16.23%
|X
|UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
|26.81
|+1.24
|+4.85%
Powered by
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 43 cents to $60.12 per barrel and gold ticked up $1.30 to $1,687.30 an ounce.
READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE
Overseas markets were lower across the board.
Britain's FTSE 100 paced the decline in Europe, trading down 0.33% while France's CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 slid 0.27% and 0.21%, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.86%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index retreated 0.7% and China’s Shanghai Composite index slumped 0.43%.