Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks rally on Biden's $2T infrastructure plan

Industrials and materials may see infrastructure boost

close
Sources tell FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino that Wall Street speculates both banks involved may be 'trapped' in trade to settle positions with Archegos.video

Wall Street execs perplexed why Credit Suisse still hasn't put a number to Archegos trading losses: Sources

Sources tell FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino that Wall Street speculates both banks involved may be 'trapped' in trade to settle positions with Archegos.

U.S. equity markets rose Wednesday as details of President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure package were released on the final day of the first quarter.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES33041.06-25.90-0.08%
SP500S&P 5003975.33+16.78+0.42%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13247.255429+201.86+1.55%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90 points, or 0.27%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.36% and 0.66%, respectively.

The Biden administration says its so-called American Jobs Plan will be a “once-in-a-century capital investment” in U.S. infrastructure that will create millions of good-paying jobs that positions America to  “out-compete” China.

Bank of America notes the biggest beneficiaries will likely be industrial and material stocks.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
XLIINDUSTRIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF98.34-0.43-0.44%
XLBMATERIALS SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF78.84-0.34-0.43%

The $2 trillion plan will be entirely funded by Biden’s proposed Made in America Tax plan that would hike the corporate tax rate to 28%, up from 21%, and increase the minimum tax on multinational corporations to 21%. The increase in the corporate tax rate would partially undo former President Donald Trump’s tax cut which lowered the top corporate rate from 35%, among the highest in the world.

Biden will officially unveil the plan at a speech in Pittsburgh later on Wednesday.

BIDEN’S $2T INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN TO BE FUNDED BY CORPORATE TAX HIKE PROPOSAL

In stocks, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective for children as young as 12 years old. A statement released by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said his company hopes doses can be given before the next school year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PFEPFIZER INC.36.18+0.06+0.16%
BNTXBIONTECH SE110.70+6.26+5.99%

Swiss lender Credit Suisse had its credit outlook cut to negative at S&P Global Ratings due to its exposure to the unwinding of billions of dollars of positions by the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CSCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG10.60-0.39-3.54%

Boeing Co. and Alaska Airlines Group Inc. finalized an agreement in which the latter would buy an additional 23 737 MAX 9 jets that will be delivered between 2023 and 2024. The deal gives Alaska Airlines an option to purchase an additional 15 aircraft with deliveries occurring between 2023 and 2025.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BATHE BOEING CO.255.05+2.95+1.17%
ALKALASKA AIR GROUP68.98-0.95-1.36%

In earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. reported its quarterly profit rose 8.4% from a year ago, helped by improved sales at its U.S. pharmacies. The company also raised its 2021 adjusted earnings per share forecast to mid-to-high single-digit growth.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WBAWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.56.28+3.30+6.23%

Meanwhile, steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. outperformed after guiding both first-quarter and full-year adjusted EBITDA above estimates. The announcement also boosted rival U.S. Steel Corp.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CLFCLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.20.05+2.80+16.23%
XUNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION26.81+1.24+4.85%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 43 cents to $60.12 per barrel and gold ticked up $1.30 to $1,687.30 an ounce.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Overseas markets were lower across the board.

Britain's FTSE 100 paced the decline in Europe, trading down 0.33% while France's CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 slid 0.27% and 0.21%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.86%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index retreated 0.7% and China’s Shanghai Composite index slumped 0.43%.