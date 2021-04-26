Stocks near record highs as Tesla begins busy earnings week

U.S. equity markets gained ground Monday morning as investors digested underwhelming economic data and readied for a big week for tech earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34065.98 +22.49 +0.07% SP500 S&P 500 4189.06 +8.89 +0.21% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14095.547806 +78.74 +0.56%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded up 52 points, or 0.15%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.21% and 0.3%, respectively. The early advance had both the Dow and the S&P 500 contending with record highs.

Durable goods orders rose 0.5% in March, missing the 2.3% growth that analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting. Excluding transportation, sales increased 1.6%, in line with forecasts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 134.50 +0.18 +0.13% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,336.53 -4.35 -0.13% FB FACEBOOK, INC. 302.75 +1.61 +0.54% GOOGL ALPHABET, INC. 2,316.65 +16.72 +0.73% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 261.13 -0.02 -0.01%

In stocks, mega-cap tech companies Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., Facebook Inc. Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. will all release their quarterly results this week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 738.66 +9.27 +1.27%

Additionally, Tesla Inc. shares will be in focus Monday as the electric-car maker is expected to report a record quarterly profit after the closing bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 164.26 -1.17 -0.71% MRNA MODERNA, INC. 178.50 +4.87 +2.80%

A pause on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was lifted late Friday after U.S. regulators concluded the benefits outweigh the risks. The vaccine was paused earlier this month after six women out of more than 7 million who received the inoculation developed blot clots.

Elsewhere, Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine will be reviewed by World Health Organization experts on April 30 for possible emergency-use listing, Reuters reported, citing a WHO official.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 21.95 +0.84 +4.00% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 27.59 +0.36 +1.34% HLT HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. 127.81 +0.60 +0.48%

Good news on COVID-19 helped lift travel-related names including American Airlines Group Inc., Carnival Corp. and Hilton Hotels Corp.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost 85 cents to $61.29 per barrel and gold edged up $1.50 to $1,779.30 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

European markets reversed early losses with Britain’s FTSE 100 rallying 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 rising 0.31% and Germany's DAX 30 ticking up 0.08%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.95%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 0.43% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.36%.