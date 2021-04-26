Stocks near record highs as Tesla begins busy earnings week
Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft and Tesla all report this week
U.S. equity markets gained ground Monday morning as investors digested underwhelming economic data and readied for a big week for tech earnings.
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34065.98
|+22.49
|+0.07%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4189.06
|+8.89
|+0.21%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14095.547806
|+78.74
|+0.56%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded up 52 points, or 0.15%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.21% and 0.3%, respectively. The early advance had both the Dow and the S&P 500 contending with record highs.
Durable goods orders rose 0.5% in March, missing the 2.3% growth that analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting. Excluding transportation, sales increased 1.6%, in line with forecasts.
|AAPL
|APPLE, INC.
|134.50
|+0.18
|+0.13%
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM, INC.
|3,336.53
|-4.35
|-0.13%
|FB
|FACEBOOK, INC.
|302.75
|+1.61
|+0.54%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET, INC.
|2,316.65
|+16.72
|+0.73%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|261.13
|-0.02
|-0.01%
In stocks, mega-cap tech companies Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., Facebook Inc. Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. will all release their quarterly results this week.
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|738.66
|+9.27
|+1.27%
Additionally, Tesla Inc. shares will be in focus Monday as the electric-car maker is expected to report a record quarterly profit after the closing bell.
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|164.26
|-1.17
|-0.71%
|MRNA
|MODERNA, INC.
|178.50
|+4.87
|+2.80%
A pause on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was lifted late Friday after U.S. regulators concluded the benefits outweigh the risks. The vaccine was paused earlier this month after six women out of more than 7 million who received the inoculation developed blot clots.
Elsewhere, Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine will be reviewed by World Health Organization experts on April 30 for possible emergency-use listing, Reuters reported, citing a WHO official.
|AAL
|AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC.
|21.95
|+0.84
|+4.00%
|CCL
|CARNIVAL CORP.
|27.59
|+0.36
|+1.34%
|HLT
|HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
|127.81
|+0.60
|+0.48%
Good news on COVID-19 helped lift travel-related names including American Airlines Group Inc., Carnival Corp. and Hilton Hotels Corp.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost 85 cents to $61.29 per barrel and gold edged up $1.50 to $1,779.30 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mixed.
European markets reversed early losses with Britain’s FTSE 100 rallying 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 rising 0.31% and Germany's DAX 30 ticking up 0.08%.
In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.95%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 0.43% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.36%.