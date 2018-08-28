Stock futures little changed following record day

Stock futures were tentative on Tuesday, the day after US stocks rose on a preliminary trade deal reached with Mexico.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.04%. The S&P 500 added 0.03% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.15%.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by triple digits, rising 259.29 points, or 1.01 percent, to 26,049.64. The broader S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite set fresh record highs. The S&P gained 22.05 points, closing at 2,896.74. The Nasdaq was up 71.92 points, or 0.91 percent, at 8,017.90.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26049.64 +259.29 +1.01% SP500 S&P 500 2896.74 +22.05 +0.77% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8017.8952 +71.92 +0.91%

Shares of top automakers rallied Monday after the U.S. and Mexico reached a preliminary trade deal, ending months of uncertainty for car production.

The agreement, reached during negotiations over revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), would require that a larger share of vehicles’ parts be made in the region, raising content levels to 75 percent from 62.5 percent.

The Trump administration said the new “rules of origin” requirements will support billions of dollars in vehicle and parts production in the U.S. each year.

Chinese stocks took a breather on Tuesday morning and were lower by 0.2% after strong gains on Monday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6%.

Japan’s Nikkei average rose 0.1% to reach the highest point since June 15.

In European trading, London’s FTSE gained 0.61%, Germany’s DAX was higher by 0.33% and France’s CAC was up 0.12%.

In the US, earnings are expected from Best Buy, BJ‘s Wholesale and Tiffany.

On the economic agenda, traders will get the latest on housing with the Case-Shiller home price report. There will also be an update on consumer confidence.

FOX Business' Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.