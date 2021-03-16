Stocks end mixed ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision
GameStop Corp. was sharply lower for a second day
U.S. stocks finished mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates due Wednesday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33179.3
|+163.93
|+0.50%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3960.11
|-14.01
|-0.35%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13330.237813
|-194.96
|-1.44%
Powered by
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128 points, or 0.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16%. Both indexes slid off record highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, rose 0.09%.
Traders continue to monitor bond yields, which have risen sharply this year amid inflation concerns, ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1 basis point Tuesday to 1.59% after starting the year at 0.916%.
In stocks, Starbucks Corp., Deere & Co. and D.R. Horton Inc. were among the companies that saw shares reach intraday record highs.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SBUX
|STARBUCKS CORP.
|109.22
|-1.24
|-1.12%
|DE
|DEERE & CO.
|385.51
|+5.88
|+1.55%
|DHI
|D.R. HORTON INC.
|84.64
|-2.33
|-2.68%
Powered by
Elsewhere, GameStop Corp. shares were under pressure for a second day after plunging 17% during the prior session. The stock has gained 1,068% this year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP
|205.81
|-3.90
|-1.86%
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|14.16
|+0.64
|+4.73%
Powered by
AMC Entertainment Holdings remained in focus after shares spiked 26% Monday following news that the company’s locations in Los Angeles County began reopening from their COVID-19 induced shutdowns.
Moderna Inc. has begun a Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to less than 12 years.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MRNA
|MODERNA, INC.
|144.85
|-2.69
|-1.83%
|FOXA
|FOX CORP.
|43.30
|+0.38
|+0.89%
Powered by
Meanwhile, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch purchased about 457,000 shares at an average price of $42.77 apiece, worth more than $21 million. Murdoch now owns 1.295 million shares. Fox is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|106.49
|-1.52
|-1.41%
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORP.
|57.95
|-1.46
|-2.45%
Powered by
Oil majors, including Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp., were lower as West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 59 cents to $64.80 per barrel.
Elsewhere in commodities, gold ticked up $1.70 to $1,730.60 an ounce and silver lost 28 cents to $25.97 an ounce.
Overseas markets were broadly higher.
In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.8%, Germany’s DAX 30 climbed 0.66%, and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.32%.
China’s Shanghai Composite index paced the gains in Asia, trading up 0.78%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rallied 0.67% and 0.52%, respectively.