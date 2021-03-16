Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks end mixed ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision

GameStop Corp. was sharply lower for a second day

close
Key Advisors Group CEO Eddie Ghabour and Belpointe chief strategist David Nelson share their outlooks for the market amid businesses reopening and the $1.9T stimulus package.video

How is Wall Street reacting to more government spending?

Key Advisors Group CEO Eddie Ghabour and Belpointe chief strategist David Nelson share their outlooks for the market amid businesses reopening and the $1.9T stimulus package.

U.S. stocks finished mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates due Wednesday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES33179.3+163.93+0.50%
SP500S&P 5003960.11-14.01-0.35%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13330.237813-194.96-1.44%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128 points, or 0.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16%. Both indexes slid off record highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, rose 0.09%.

Traders continue to monitor bond yields, which have risen sharply this year amid inflation concerns, ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1 basis point Tuesday to 1.59% after starting the year at 0.916%.

In stocks, Starbucks Corp., Deere & Co. and D.R. Horton Inc. were among the companies that saw shares reach intraday record highs.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SBUXSTARBUCKS CORP.109.22-1.24-1.12%
DEDEERE & CO.385.51+5.88+1.55%
DHID.R. HORTON INC.84.64-2.33-2.68%

Elsewhere, GameStop Corp. shares were under pressure for a second day after plunging 17% during the prior session. The stock has gained 1,068% this year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMEGAMESTOP205.81-3.90-1.86%
AMCAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC14.16+0.64+4.73%

AMC Entertainment Holdings remained in focus after shares spiked 26% Monday following news that the company’s locations in Los Angeles County began reopening from their COVID-19 induced shutdowns.

Moderna Inc. has begun a Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to less than 12 years.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MRNAMODERNA, INC.144.85-2.69-1.83%
FOXAFOX CORP.43.30+0.38+0.89%

Meanwhile, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch purchased about 457,000 shares at an average price of $42.77 apiece, worth more than $21 million. Murdoch now owns 1.295 million shares. Fox is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CVXCHEVRON CORP.106.49-1.52-1.41%
XOMEXXON MOBIL CORP.57.95-1.46-2.45%

Oil majors, including Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp., were lower as West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 59 cents to $64.80 per barrel.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold ticked up $1.70 to $1,730.60 an ounce and silver lost 28 cents to $25.97 an ounce.

Overseas markets were broadly higher.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.8%, Germany’s DAX 30 climbed 0.66%, and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.32%.

China’s Shanghai Composite index paced the gains in Asia, trading up 0.78%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rallied 0.67% and 0.52%, respectively.