Stocks end mixed ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision

U.S. stocks finished mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates due Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33179.3 +163.93 +0.50% SP500 S&P 500 3960.11 -14.01 -0.35% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13330.237813 -194.96 -1.44%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128 points, or 0.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16%. Both indexes slid off record highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, rose 0.09%.

Traders continue to monitor bond yields, which have risen sharply this year amid inflation concerns, ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1 basis point Tuesday to 1.59% after starting the year at 0.916%.

In stocks, Starbucks Corp., Deere & Co. and D.R. Horton Inc. were among the companies that saw shares reach intraday record highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 109.22 -1.24 -1.12% DE DEERE & CO. 385.51 +5.88 +1.55% DHI D.R. HORTON INC. 84.64 -2.33 -2.68%

Elsewhere, GameStop Corp. shares were under pressure for a second day after plunging 17% during the prior session. The stock has gained 1,068% this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP 205.81 -3.90 -1.86% AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 14.16 +0.64 +4.73%

AMC Entertainment Holdings remained in focus after shares spiked 26% Monday following news that the company’s locations in Los Angeles County began reopening from their COVID-19 induced shutdowns.

Moderna Inc. has begun a Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to less than 12 years.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA, INC. 144.85 -2.69 -1.83% FOXA FOX CORP. 43.30 +0.38 +0.89%

Meanwhile, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch purchased about 457,000 shares at an average price of $42.77 apiece, worth more than $21 million. Murdoch now owns 1.295 million shares. Fox is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVX CHEVRON CORP. 106.49 -1.52 -1.41% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 57.95 -1.46 -2.45%

Oil majors, including Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp., were lower as West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 59 cents to $64.80 per barrel.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold ticked up $1.70 to $1,730.60 an ounce and silver lost 28 cents to $25.97 an ounce.

Overseas markets were broadly higher.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.8%, Germany’s DAX 30 climbed 0.66%, and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.32%.

China’s Shanghai Composite index paced the gains in Asia, trading up 0.78%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rallied 0.67% and 0.52%, respectively.