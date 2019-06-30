Stock futures jump on US-China trade progress

U.S. stock futures jumped ahead of Monday's open as investors reacted to the progress between the U.S. and China at the G20 as well as the historic meeting between President Trump and North Korean's leader Kim Jong Un.

Along with the broader averages, tech companies including semiconductor leaders will likely see early gains.

Trump’s visit comes a day after he attended the G20 summit in Japan where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to push forward trade talks amid the two countries’ stalemate. He also cut a temporary deal with Chinese tech giant Huawei allowing U.S. suppliers to sell components to the company.

Trump said Sunday he and Kim agreed to resume denuclearization discussions in the coming weeks, four months after talks broke down during the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Vietnam.

Further gains kicking off July will continue the stellar performance for the first half of the year and the strongest month for stocks in decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 7.2 percent jump, the best since 1938, the S&P 500 added 6.9 percent, the strongest June since 1955 and the Nasdaq 7.4-percent - its best showing since 2000 as tracked by the Dow Jones Market Data Group.

U.S. investors are heading into a shortened holiday week with markets closing early on Wednesday at 1pm ET and full closure on Thursday in celebration of July 4th.