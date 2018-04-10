Stock futures jump as China’s Xi comments ease trade tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping helped to ease trade tensions between the U.S. and China in a speech where he said he would open the country's economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars.

That sent stock futures rising.

Dow Jones futures are up by 1.35%. The S&P 500 added 1.39% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.89%.

Asian markets rose on the Chinese President’s comments.

China’s Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.1%.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5%, its highest close since March 15th.

U.S. Stocks started the week higher, bouncing back from Friday’s massive selloff.

The Dow pared its triple-digit gains on reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the office of President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 46.34 points, or 0.19%, to 23,979.10. The S&P 500 added 8.69 points, or 0.34%, to 2,613.15 points. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 35.23 points, or 0.51%, to 6,950.34.

The Dow had been more than 200 points higher before news surfaced that the FBI seized tax documents, emails and other records from Michael Cohen. The FBI also obtained communications between Trump and Cohen, his personal attorney. Reports said investigators were looking for information related to a payment that Cohen made to an adult film actress, who claims she had an affair with Trump.

On today’s economic calendar, investors will get a look at inflation on the wholesale level with the producer price report for March.