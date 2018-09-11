Stock futures point lower ahead of 9/11 remembrances

Futures were pointing lower on this the 17th marking of the 9/11 terror attacks. Ceremonies will be conducted in New York, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 was brought down.

Dow Jones futures were off 0.19 percent. The S&P 500 was down 0.10% and the Nasdaq Composite was lower by 0.06%.

Shares of airlines, home improvement centers and insurance companies may be active as Hurricane Florence remains on track to make landfall near the Carolina coast later this week.

Japan's Nikkei rallied to end of the day up 1.3 percent.

Renesas Electronics of Japan announced on Tuesday it is buying Integrated Device Technology of the U.S. for about $6.7 billion., Renesas shares jumped more than 4 percent.

China’s Shanghai Composite finished the session down 0.2 percent, bringing the index to its lowest level in 31 months.

Some suppliers of Apple extended losses after President Trump tweeted that the tech giant should make products in the United States if it wanted to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng entered bear market territory, closing near a 14-month low. The index fell 0.72 percent and is down 21.1 percent since hitting its 52-week high back in January.

In European trading, London’s FTSE was off 0.35 percent, Germany’s DAX declined 0.20 percent and France’s CAC added 0.09 percent.

Trade remains on investor’s minds as US and EU trade chiefs hold meetings in Brussels, to pursue closer transatlantic ties after President Trump agreed to drop his threat of tariffs on EU cars.

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Monday despite further threats by the White House to impose greater tariffs on Chinese goods.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each finished slightly higher, ending a four-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day in slight negative territory.

CBS shares closed down about 1.5 percent, paring earlier losses, after it was announced Monday that CEO Les Moonves has stepped down, effectively immediately, amid more allegations of sexual harassment.