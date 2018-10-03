Stock futures indicate rally to continue

Equity futures look to add to Tuesday’s Dow record as stocks rallied following the new trade agreement reached Monday between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.24 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.23 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.22 percent.

The Dow climbed to a fresh record on Tuesday amid optimism in the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 122.73 points, or 0.46 percent, to 26,773.94. The broader S&P 500 inched 1.16 points lower to 2,923.43. The Nasdaq Composite fell 37.76 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,999.55.

U.S. sales figures from major automakers were mixed on Tuesday. Shares of GM and Ford were lower after the automakers said hurricanes both this year and in 2017 impacted their year-over-year sales results.

Wednesday’s economic data includes the ADP report on private sector hiring, the first of this week’s labor-related reports ahead of the September jobs report which will be released on Friday.

Traders will also get the latest on the services sector.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.7 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded lower by 0.5 percent.

China’s Shanghai composite was closed for a holiday.

In Europe, Germany’s markets are closed for a holiday. London’s FTSE and France’s CAC each opened up 0.3 percent.