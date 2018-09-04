Stock futures indicate gains to start the month

Traders return to work following the Labor Day holiday, with stocks poised to begin the month with gains.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.25%. The S&P 500 added 0.29% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.34%.

Many events and reports will be crammed into this holiday shortened week, leading up to the big event of the week, the monthly jobs report on Friday.

Automakers will release their sales numbers for August throughout the day on Tuesday

Other economic data includes reports on manufacturing and construction.

The markets may be cautious this week as the latest round of duties are scheduled to be applied to Chinese goods on Thursday. The latest round were initially proposed at 10 percent, but President Trump directed USTR to consider raising them to 25 percent in response to Chinese retaliation.

Those concerns kept Asian markets contained on Tuesday.

China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.1 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was flat.

apan's Nikkei was little changed down 0.05 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened up 0.35 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.35 percent and France’s CAC added 0.22 percent.

U.S. stocks closed mixed Friday, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite notched their fifth consecutive positive month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly down, while the other two major indexes ended the session higher.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25964.82 -22.10 -0.09% SP500 S&P 500 2901.52 +0.39 +0.01% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8109.537 +21.17 +0.26%

Even as the week's developments added to investors' uneasiness around trade, major indexes held on to their gains for both the week and the month.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Transportation Average all rose to fresh highs in August. For the month, the Dow industrials rose 2.2 percent, the S&P 500 notched a 3 percent gain and the Nasdaq rose 5.7 percent -- its best showing for August in 18 years.