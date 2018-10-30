Stock futures indicate a higher open ahead of earnings reports

Equity futures are indicating a rebound following Monday’s losses.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.23 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.36 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.42 percent.

It’s a big day for earnings, with two Dow members – Pfizer and Coke – reporting ahead of the opening bell. GE, Aetna, HCA Healthcare and AutoNation will also post results in the morning.

The big name after the bell will be Facebook.

Apple may also be a focus of the markets as the company holds a product introduction event.

On today’s economic calendar, traders will examine the latest Case-Shiller report on home prices. The latest data on consumer confidence will also be released.

Stocks slipped Monday after late-day selling driven by renewed concerns over trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung more than 900 points between its intraday high and low, and the index dropped as much as 566 points in the final hour of trading before clawing back some of those losses.

The Dow closed 245 points lower, or nearly 1 percent, at 24,443. The S&P 500 fell about 0.65 percent to 2,641. The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.6 percent at 7,050.29.

Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration is preparing to announce new tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if talks between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month fail to ease an ongoing trade dispute.

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite closed the session with a gain of 1 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended the day down 0.9 percent.

Japan's Nikkei average erased early losses to end the day up 1.45 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded higher by 0.14 percent, Germany’s DAX was 03 percent lower and France’s CAC was off by 0.3 percent.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.