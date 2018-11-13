Stock futures indicate a higher open after Monday's plunge

Equity futures are pointing to gains at the start of trading, although stocks have a long way to go to make up for the Dow’s loss of 600 points to start the week.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.60 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.67 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.86 percent.

A handful of consumer-related names are out with results Tuesday morning, led by home improvement retailer and Dow component Home Depot. We’ll also hear from auto parts dealer Advance Auto Parts, poultry processor Tyson Foods and homebuilder Beazer Homes.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25387.18 -602.12 -2.32% SP500 S&P 500 2726.22 -54.79 -1.97% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7200.8688 -206.03 -2.78%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 602 points or 2.3 percent in a volatile and light trading session due to the Veterans Day holiday. The Nasdaq Composite fell over 206 points or nearly 3 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 54.79 points or nearly 2 percent. Ten of the sectors in the S&P 500 fell led by technology and consumer discretionary, utilities viewed as defensive, lost the least.

Dow members Apple and Goldman Sachs paced the declines. Apple supplier Lumentum, which provides iPhone parts, cut is second-quarter forecast which pressured the stock in early trading. Apple shares fell below the $200 per share level. Goldman is on pace for the largest percent drop since June of 2016 over concerns about the firm's involvement in a Malaysian investment fund gone bad and Facebook shares slid after an outage hit the social media giant for about 30 minutes.

In Asian market trading on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite finished the session with a gain of 0.9 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.1 percent.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day down 2 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened up 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.5 percent and France’s CAC added 0.4 percent.